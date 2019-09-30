We Withdraw: The We Company withdraws estimated $3.0 billion IPO

The We Company, which provides premium flexible shared work space in major global cities, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Monday. It originally filed in August 2019 with an estimated deal size of $3 billion. .



Since its initial filing The We Company has come under heavy fire for having questionable corporate governance practices and billions in losses. Last week, co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO and the company's CFO and Chief Automation Officer were appointed interim co-CEOs. They now are reportedly considering significant layoffs in an effort to improve profitability. The company has publicly stated that it still intends to pursue an IPO in the future.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $2.6 billion in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WE. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC Corporation, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



