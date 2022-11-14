We will have to fight longer to liberate Ukrainian land, says Zelenskiy

Credit: REUTERS/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

November 14, 2022 — 10:51 pm EST

Written by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo for Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a speech to world leaders gathered at a G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday that he wanted the Russian war to end justly and that now is the time it must and can be stopped.

The remarks were in a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters. Zelenskiy was speaking via video link about Russia's invasion of his country, which Russia calls a special military operation.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.