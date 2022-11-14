We will have to fight longer to liberate Ukrainian land, says Zelenskiy

NUSA DUA, Indonesia Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a speech to world leaders gathered at a G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday that he wanted the Russian war to end justly and that now is the time it must and can be stopped.

The remarks were in a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters. Zelenskiy was speaking via video link about Russia's invasion of his country, which Russia calls a special military operation.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies)

