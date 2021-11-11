We Think Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Yatra Online Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2021, Yatra Online had cash of ₹2.3b and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was ₹767m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 3.1 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Yatra Online will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Yatra Online's Revenue Growing?

NasdaqCM:YTRA Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

Given that Yatra Online actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 73% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Yatra Online Raise Cash?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Yatra Online shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Yatra Online has a market capitalisation of ₹11b and burnt through ₹767m last year, which is 6.8% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Yatra Online's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Yatra Online is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although we do find its falling revenue to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Yatra Online that investors should know when investing in the stock.

