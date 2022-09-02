We Think XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might XBiotech Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When XBiotech last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$226m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$18m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGS:XBIT Debt to Equity History September 2nd 2022

Is XBiotech's Revenue Growing?

Given that XBiotech actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 56% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how XBiotech is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For XBiotech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, XBiotech shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

XBiotech's cash burn of US$18m is about 15% of its US$122m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is XBiotech's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of XBiotech's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what XBiotech's CEO gets paid each year.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.