We Think Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Willdan Group's Debt?

As you can see below, Willdan Group had US$110.0m of debt at April 2021, down from US$127.1m a year prior. However, it also had US$25.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$84.6m.

How Healthy Is Willdan Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:WLDN Debt to Equity History June 22nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Willdan Group had liabilities of US$103.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$110.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$25.4m in cash and US$114.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$73.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Willdan Group shares are worth a total of US$459.6m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Willdan Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Willdan Group had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 20%, to US$364m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Willdan Group's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$12m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$10m into a profit. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Willdan Group you should know about.

