We Think Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Weibo's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Weibo had US$2.43b of debt, an increase on US$1.68b, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$2.94b in cash, leading to a US$504.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is Weibo's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:WB Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Weibo had liabilities of US$1.09b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.50b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.94b in cash and US$1.13b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$470.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Weibo could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Weibo has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Weibo grew its EBIT by 32% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Weibo can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Weibo has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Weibo produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Weibo has net cash of US$504.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 32% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Weibo's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Weibo is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.