We Think Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Vascular Biogenics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2021, Vascular Biogenics had US$57m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$23m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 2.5 years of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Vascular Biogenics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:VBLT Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2021

In our view, Vascular Biogenics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$771k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 9.0% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Vascular Biogenics Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), Vascular Biogenics shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$122m, Vascular Biogenics' US$23m in cash burn equates to about 19% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Vascular Biogenics' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Vascular Biogenics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Vascular Biogenics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

