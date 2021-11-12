We Think urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 127%. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky urban-gro's cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might urban-gro Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2021, urban-gro had cash of US$41m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$522k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from September 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is urban-gro Growing?

NasdaqCM:UGRO Debt to Equity History November 12th 2021

Given our focus on urban-gro's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 90%. And it is also great to see that the revenue is up a stonking 120% in the same time period. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can urban-gro Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress urban-gro has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

urban-gro has a market capitalisation of US$146m and burnt through US$522k last year, which is 0.4% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is urban-gro's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about urban-gro's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, urban-gro has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.