We Think Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Upland Software Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Upland Software had US$535.4m in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$186.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$348.7m.

How Strong Is Upland Software's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:UPLD Debt to Equity History May 13th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Upland Software had liabilities of US$147.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$570.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$186.7m in cash and US$48.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$482.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Upland Software is worth US$1.26b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Upland Software's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Upland Software reported revenue of US$298m, which is a gain of 23%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Upland Software still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$4.5m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$52m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Upland Software you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

