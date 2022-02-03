We Think Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Universal Technical Institute's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Universal Technical Institute had US$30.9m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$133.7m in cash, so it actually has US$102.8m net cash.

NYSE:UTI Debt to Equity History February 3rd 2022

How Healthy Is Universal Technical Institute's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Universal Technical Institute had liabilities of US$132.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$191.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$133.7m in cash and US$22.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$167.6m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$249.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Universal Technical Institute's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Universal Technical Institute also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Universal Technical Institute turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$15m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Universal Technical Institute can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Universal Technical Institute has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, Universal Technical Institute burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

Although Universal Technical Institute's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$102.8m. So while Universal Technical Institute does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Universal Technical Institute's earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

