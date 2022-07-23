We Think Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Universal Logistics Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Universal Logistics Holdings had US$401.7m of debt in April 2022, down from US$429.0m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$23.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$377.8m.

NasdaqGS:ULH Debt to Equity History July 23rd 2022

How Strong Is Universal Logistics Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Universal Logistics Holdings had liabilities of US$355.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$499.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$23.9m in cash and US$425.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$405.7m.

Universal Logistics Holdings has a market capitalization of US$711.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Universal Logistics Holdings's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.9 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.9 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, Universal Logistics Holdings grew its EBIT by 48% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Universal Logistics Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Universal Logistics Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 32% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Both Universal Logistics Holdings's ability to to grow its EBIT and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. Having said that, its level of total liabilities somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Universal Logistics Holdings is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Universal Logistics Holdings you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

