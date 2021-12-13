We Think Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Tufin Software Technologies' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Tufin Software Technologies last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$74m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$14m. That means it had a cash runway of about 5.3 years as of September 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Tufin Software Technologies Growing?

NYSE:TUFN Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

It was fairly positive to see that Tufin Software Technologies reduced its cash burn by 44% during the last year. And operating revenue was up by 6.1% too. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Tufin Software Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Tufin Software Technologies has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Tufin Software Technologies' cash burn of US$14m is about 4.5% of its US$310m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Tufin Software Technologies' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Tufin Software Technologies is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its weak point is its revenue growth, but even that wasn't too bad! After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Tufin Software Technologies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

