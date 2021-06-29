We Think Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Thermo Fisher Scientific had US$17.8b of debt in April 2021, down from US$20.0b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$5.58b in cash leading to net debt of about US$12.3b.

How Strong Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TMO Debt to Equity History June 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Thermo Fisher Scientific had liabilities of US$7.00b due within a year, and liabilities of US$23.9b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.58b and US$6.34b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$19.0b.

Since publicly traded Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are worth a very impressive total of US$198.5b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's net debt is only 0.99 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 20.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Thermo Fisher Scientific grew its EBIT by 134% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Thermo Fisher Scientific can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Thermo Fisher Scientific generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 88% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Thermo Fisher Scientific's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Thermo Fisher Scientific is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Thermo Fisher Scientific that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

