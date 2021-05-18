We Think The Compensation For Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s (NYSE:VSH) CEO Looks About Right

Performance at Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has been reasonably good and CEO Gerald Paul has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 25 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Gerald Paul Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.3m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 12% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.2m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.1m. So it looks like Vishay Intertechnology compensates Gerald Paul in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Gerald Paul also holds US$3.5m worth of Vishay Intertechnology stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.2m 23% Other US$4.1m US$4.9m 77% Total Compensation US$5.3m US$6.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 29% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 71% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Vishay Intertechnology allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 216% per year. Its revenue is up 4.6% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 18% over three years, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Vishay Intertechnology that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

