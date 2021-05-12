We Think The Compensation For MGE Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGEE) CEO Looks About Right

The performance at MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Jeff Keebler is planning to do about this. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 18 May 2021. Setting appropriate executive remuneration to align with the interests of shareholders may also be a way to influence the company performance in the long run. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

How Does Total Compensation For Jeff Keebler Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that MGE Energy, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.7m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 14% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$620k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.1m. In other words, MGE Energy pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Jeff Keebler holds US$174k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$620k US$592k 23% Other US$2.1m US$1.8m 77% Total Compensation US$2.7m US$2.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 12% of total compensation represents salary and 88% is other remuneration. MGE Energy is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

MGE Energy, Inc.'s Growth

Earnings per share at MGE Energy, Inc. are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit slightly lower. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Its a bit disappointing to see that the company has failed to grow its EPS. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has MGE Energy, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 38%, over three years, would leave most MGE Energy, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean these strong returns may not continue. Shareholders might want to question the board about these concerns, and revisit their investment thesis for the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for MGE Energy that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

