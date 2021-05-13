We Think The Compensation For Limestone Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Looks About Right

The share price of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) has been growing in the past few years, however, the per-share earnings growth has been lacking, suggesting something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 19 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For John Taylor Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$117m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$662k over the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 4.8% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$431.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$573k. This suggests that Limestone Bancorp remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, John Taylor holds US$2.3m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$431k US$425k 65% Other US$231k US$206k 35% Total Compensation US$662k US$631k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. Limestone Bancorp is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 39% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 8.1%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Limestone Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 16% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Shareholder returns, while positive, should be looked at along with earnings, which have not grown at all recently. This makes us think the share price momentum may slow in the future. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Limestone Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

