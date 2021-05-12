We Think The Compensation For Lexington Realty Trust's (NYSE:LXP) CEO Looks About Right

Despite strong share price growth of 76% for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing Lexington Realty Trust's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Lexington Realty Trust has a market capitalization of US$3.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.7m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$765k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.3m. From this we gather that Will Eglin is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Will Eglin directly owns US$33m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$765k US$750k 13% Other US$4.9m US$5.0m 87% Total Compensation US$5.7m US$5.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Lexington Realty Trust sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Lexington Realty Trust's Growth

Lexington Realty Trust's funds from operations stayed pretty flat over the last three years. Its revenue is up 5.1% over the last year.

A lack of FFO improvement is not good to see. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced FFO. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Lexington Realty Trust Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 76% over three years, Lexington Realty Trust has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Lexington Realty Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

