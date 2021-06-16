We Think The Compensation For Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSSE) CEO Looks About Right

The performance at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Bill Rouhana is planning to do about this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 22 June 2021. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

Comparing Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$505m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$135k for the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. In particular, the salary of US$126.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$580k. In other words, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Bill Rouhana also holds US$11m worth of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$126k US$126k 94% Other US$8.6k US$9.3k 6% Total Compensation US$135k US$135k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 30% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 70% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGM:CSSE CEO Compensation June 16th 2021

Over the last three years, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 97% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 15% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. There's no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn't sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that EPS has gone backwards over three years. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 258% over three years, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean these strong returns may not continue. Shareholders might want to question the board about these concerns, and revisit their investment thesis for the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 5 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

