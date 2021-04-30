We Think The Compensation For Boyd Gaming Corporation's (NYSE:BYD) CEO Looks About Right

Performance at Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Keith Smith plans to fix this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 06 May 2021. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

How Does Total Compensation For Keith Smith Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Boyd Gaming Corporation has a market capitalization of US$7.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.0m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 69% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.2m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$6.4m. That is to say, Keith Smith is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Keith Smith also holds US$68m worth of Boyd Gaming stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.4m 40% Other US$1.8m US$8.2m 60% Total Compensation US$3.0m US$9.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 23% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 77% of the pie. Boyd Gaming is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Boyd Gaming Corporation's Growth Numbers

Boyd Gaming Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 13% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 29% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Boyd Gaming Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 102% over three years, Boyd Gaming Corporation has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean these strong returns may not continue. Shareholders might want to question the board about these concerns, and revisit their investment thesis for the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) in Boyd Gaming we think you should know about.

Switching gears from Boyd Gaming, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

