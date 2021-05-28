We Think The Compensation For Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Looks About Right

CEO Neal Walker has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 03 June 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Neal Walker Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.6m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 49% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$424k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.3m. This suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Neal Walker holds US$26m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$424k US$500k 26% Other US$1.2m US$2.7m 74% Total Compensation US$1.6m US$3.2m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 28% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 72% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Aclaris Therapeutics allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 22% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 57% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 18% over three years, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Aclaris Therapeutics that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

