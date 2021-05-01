We Think The Andersons, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) recently. At the upcoming AGM on 07 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Pat Bowe Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that The Andersons, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$953m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$3.8m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 13% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$997k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$3.8m. So it looks like Andersons compensates Pat Bowe in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Pat Bowe also holds US$5.7m worth of Andersons stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$997k US$953k 27% Other US$2.8m US$3.4m 73% Total Compensation US$3.8m US$4.3m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Andersons is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

The Andersons, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:ANDE CEO Compensation May 1st 2021

Over the last three years, The Andersons, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 46% per year. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has The Andersons, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 5.4% for the shareholders, The Andersons, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 4 warning signs for Andersons (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.