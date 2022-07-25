We Think Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Texas Roadhouse's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Texas Roadhouse had debt of US$100.0m at the end of March 2022, a reduction from US$240.0m over a year. But it also has US$325.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$225.7m net cash.

NasdaqGS:TXRH Debt to Equity History July 25th 2022

A Look At Texas Roadhouse's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Texas Roadhouse had liabilities of US$541.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$860.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$325.7m as well as receivables valued at US$45.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.03b.

Since publicly traded Texas Roadhouse shares are worth a total of US$5.71b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Texas Roadhouse boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Texas Roadhouse grew its EBIT by 238% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Texas Roadhouse's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Texas Roadhouse has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Texas Roadhouse actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

Although Texas Roadhouse's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$225.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$268m, being 102% of its EBIT. So is Texas Roadhouse's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Texas Roadhouse is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

