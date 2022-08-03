We Think Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Texas Instruments is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$10b ÷ (US$25b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Texas Instruments has an ROCE of 46%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:TXN Return on Capital Employed August 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texas Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Texas Instruments are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 46%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 52%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Texas Instruments thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Texas Instruments' ROCE

To sum it up, Texas Instruments has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 145% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

