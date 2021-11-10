We Think TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does TESSCO Technologies Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 TESSCO Technologies had US$45.7m of debt, an increase on US$32.1m, over one year. However, it also had US$2.05m in cash, and so its net debt is US$43.6m.

How Healthy Is TESSCO Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TESS Debt to Equity History November 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that TESSCO Technologies had liabilities of US$72.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$54.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.05m in cash and US$83.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$40.8m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$56.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on TESSCO Technologies' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TESSCO Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year TESSCO Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 2.5%, to US$401m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months TESSCO Technologies produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$12m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$20m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that TESSCO Technologies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

