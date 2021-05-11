We Think Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Tencent Music Entertainment Group had CN¥5.18b of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has CN¥26.0b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥20.8b net cash.

How Strong Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TME Debt to Equity History May 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tencent Music Entertainment Group had liabilities of CN¥9.60b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥5.94b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥26.0b as well as receivables valued at CN¥2.99b due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥13.5b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Tencent Music Entertainment Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Tencent Music Entertainment Group's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Tencent Music Entertainment Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Tencent Music Entertainment Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Tencent Music Entertainment Group has CN¥20.8b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 159% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥4.4b. So we don't think Tencent Music Entertainment Group's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tencent Music Entertainment Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.