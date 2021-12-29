We Think TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does TE Connectivity Carry?

As you can see below, TE Connectivity had US$4.18b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$1.21b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.97b.

A Look At TE Connectivity's Liabilities

NYSE:TEL Debt to Equity History December 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that TE Connectivity had liabilities of US$4.66b due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.06b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.21b as well as receivables valued at US$2.93b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$6.58b.

Of course, TE Connectivity has a titanic market capitalization of US$53.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

TE Connectivity's net debt is only 0.85 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 69.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, TE Connectivity grew its EBIT by 55% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TE Connectivity can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, TE Connectivity recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that TE Connectivity's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that TE Connectivity is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. We'd be very excited to see if TE Connectivity insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

