We Think Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Taoping's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Taoping had debt of US$10.0m, up from US$7.20m in one year. However, it also had US$849.5k in cash, and so its net debt is US$9.17m.

How Healthy Is Taoping's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:TAOP Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Taoping had liabilities of US$31.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$580.9k falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$849.5k in cash and US$3.54m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$27.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Taoping has a market capitalization of US$49.9m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Taoping's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Taoping reported revenue of US$14m, which is a gain of 32%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Taoping still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$24m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$19m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Taoping (3 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

