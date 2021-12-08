We Think Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Tactile Systems Technology Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Tactile Systems Technology had debt of US$54.7m, up from none in one year. On the flip side, it has US$22.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$32.3m.

NasdaqGM:TCMD Debt to Equity History December 8th 2021

How Strong Is Tactile Systems Technology's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tactile Systems Technology had liabilities of US$31.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$86.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.4m and US$56.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$38.2m.

Since publicly traded Tactile Systems Technology shares are worth a total of US$415.5m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

As it happens Tactile Systems Technology has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8 but very strong interest coverage of 1k. This means that unless the company has access to very cheap debt, that interest expense will likely grow in the future. Pleasingly, Tactile Systems Technology is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 1,279% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tactile Systems Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Tactile Systems Technology burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Tactile Systems Technology's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, as was its net debt to EBITDA. But like a ballerina ending on a perfect pirouette, it has not trouble covering its interest expense with its EBIT. It's also worth noting that Tactile Systems Technology is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Tactile Systems Technology is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Tactile Systems Technology has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

