We Think Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Surgery Partners's Debt?

As you can see below, Surgery Partners had US$2.64b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$330.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.31b.

A Look At Surgery Partners' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SGRY Debt to Equity History December 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Surgery Partners had liabilities of US$540.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.23b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$330.4m as well as receivables valued at US$393.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.05b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.61b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 1.3 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0 hit our confidence in Surgery Partners like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. The good news is that Surgery Partners grew its EBIT a smooth 48% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Surgery Partners's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Surgery Partners's free cash flow amounted to 43% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Surgery Partners's net debt to EBITDA and interest cover definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like Surgery Partners commonly do use debt without problems. We think that Surgery Partners's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Surgery Partners (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

