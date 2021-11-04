We Think Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Surface Oncology Carry?

As you can see below, Surface Oncology had US$14.1m of debt at June 2021, down from US$15.5m a year prior. However, it does have US$164.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$150.2m.

How Strong Is Surface Oncology's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:SURF Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Surface Oncology had liabilities of US$18.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$38.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$164.3m as well as receivables valued at US$2.57m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$109.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Surface Oncology's balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that Surface Oncology has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Surface Oncology turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$22m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Surface Oncology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Surface Oncology may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Surface Oncology actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Surface Oncology has US$150.2m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$31m, being 142% of its EBIT. So we don't think Surface Oncology's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Surface Oncology (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.