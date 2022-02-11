We Think SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SunPower's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that SunPower had US$531.8m of debt in October 2021, down from US$889.0m, one year before. But it also has US$579.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$47.5m net cash.

NasdaqGS:SPWR Debt to Equity History February 11th 2022

A Look At SunPower's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, SunPower had liabilities of US$394.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$667.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$579.3m and US$208.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$274.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded SunPower shares are worth a total of US$2.90b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, SunPower boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We also note that SunPower improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$30m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SunPower can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. SunPower may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, SunPower saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that SunPower has US$47.5m in net cash. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about SunPower's balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for SunPower (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

