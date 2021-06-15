We Think Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Sunnova Energy International Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Sunnova Energy International had US$2.11b of debt, up from US$1.65b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$150.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.96b.

How Strong Is Sunnova Energy International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NOVA Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sunnova Energy International had liabilities of US$217.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.18b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$150.9m in cash and US$65.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.18b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$3.60b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sunnova Energy International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Sunnova Energy International wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 28%, to US$172m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Sunnova Energy International's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$39m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$678m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Sunnova Energy International (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

