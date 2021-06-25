We Think Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Summit Materials's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Summit Materials had US$1.90b in debt in April 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$359.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.54b.

How Strong Is Summit Materials' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SUM Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Summit Materials had liabilities of US$321.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.41b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$359.7m as well as receivables valued at US$267.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.11b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Summit Materials is worth US$4.34b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Summit Materials's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.3) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.3, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Fortunately, Summit Materials grew its EBIT by 7.6% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Summit Materials can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Summit Materials recorded free cash flow worth 65% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Summit Materials is not finding it easy, given its interest cover, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. There's no doubt that it has an adequate capacity to convert EBIT to free cash flow. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Summit Materials's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Summit Materials (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

