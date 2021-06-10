We Think Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Strattec Security's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Strattec Security had debt of US$16.0m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$27.0m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$11.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$4.67m.

How Strong Is Strattec Security's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:STRT Debt to Equity History June 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Strattec Security had liabilities of US$75.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$22.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.3m as well as receivables valued at US$81.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.59m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Strattec Security shares are worth a total of US$195.3m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Strattec Security's net debt is only 0.14 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 34.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Strattec Security has boosted its EBIT by 83%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Strattec Security can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Strattec Security actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Strattec Security's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. We think Strattec Security is no more beholden to its lenders, than the birds are to birdwatchers. To our minds it has a healthy happy balance sheet. We'd be very excited to see if Strattec Security insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

