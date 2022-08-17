We Think SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does SPX Technologies Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that SPX Technologies had debt of US$238.6m at the end of July 2022, a reduction from US$414.0m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$189.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$48.8m. NYSE:SPXC Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

A Look At SPX Technologies' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SPX Technologies had liabilities of US$368.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.03b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$189.8m and US$274.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$936.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

SPX Technologies has a market capitalization of US$2.87b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt sitting at just 0.40 times EBITDA, SPX Technologies is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And it boasts interest cover of 8.0 times, which is more than adequate. It is just as well that SPX Technologies's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 34% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SPX Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, SPX Technologies recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 94% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

SPX Technologies's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. Considering this range of data points, we think SPX Technologies is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for SPX Technologies you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

