We Think Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Splunk Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at January 2021 Splunk had debt of US$2.30b, up from US$1.71b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.86b, its net debt is less, at about US$443.7m.

A Look At Splunk's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SPLK Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Splunk had liabilities of US$1.52b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.75b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.86b and US$1.11b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.30b.

Given Splunk has a humongous market capitalization of US$19.2b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Splunk can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Splunk made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$2.2b, which is a fall of 5.5%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Splunk had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$769m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$243m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Splunk you should know about.

