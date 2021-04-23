We Think Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SPR) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) recently. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 28 April 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Tom Gentile Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$10m over the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 5.6% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$8.0m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. pays Tom Gentile north of the industry median. Furthermore, Tom Gentile directly owns US$10m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.3m 11% Other US$9.3m US$9.8m 89% Total Compensation US$10m US$11m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. In Spirit AeroSystems Holdings' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:SPR CEO Compensation April 23rd 2021

Over the last three years, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 66% per year. Its revenue is down 57% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -43% over three years, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.