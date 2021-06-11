We Think Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Sonim Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2021, Sonim Technologies had cash of US$14m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was US$20m. Therefore, from March 2021 it had roughly 8 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Sonim Technologies Growing?

We reckon the fact that Sonim Technologies managed to shrink its cash burn by 33% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the revenue dip of 38% in the same period was a bit concerning. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Sonim Technologies Raise Cash?

Since Sonim Technologies revenue has been falling, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sonim Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$42m and burnt through US$20m last year, which is 47% of the company's market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Sonim Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Sonim Technologies' cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the Sonim Technologies' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 6 warning signs for Sonim Technologies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

