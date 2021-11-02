We Think Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sonic Automotive's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sonic Automotive had debt of US$1.59b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$1.91b over a year. However, it also had US$320.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.27b.

How Strong Is Sonic Automotive's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SAH Debt to Equity History November 2nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sonic Automotive had liabilities of US$1.43b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.07b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$320.1m and US$278.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.90b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.10b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2, Sonic Automotive uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.3 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. It is well worth noting that Sonic Automotive's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 58% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sonic Automotive can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Sonic Automotive recorded free cash flow of 22% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Sonic Automotive's level of total liabilities and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We think that Sonic Automotive's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sonic Automotive , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

