We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Surmodics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Compensation

The underwhelming share price performance of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 10 February 2022 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Gary Maharaj Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Surmodics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$569m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.9m over the year to September 2021. We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$602k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.1m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Surmodics, Inc. pays Gary Maharaj north of the industry median. Moreover, Gary Maharaj also holds US$6.5m worth of Surmodics stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$602k US$585k 20% Other US$2.3m US$2.0m 80% Total Compensation US$2.9m US$2.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Surmodics allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

NasdaqGS:SRDX CEO Compensation February 4th 2022

A Look at Surmodics, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Surmodics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 47% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 11% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Surmodics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 22% for the shareholders, Surmodics, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 5 warning signs for Surmodics (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

