We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Compensation

CEO David Spector has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For David Spector Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$12m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 22% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.2m. This suggests that David Spector is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, David Spector holds US$90m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$900k 8% Other US$11m US$9.2m 92% Total Compensation US$12m US$10m 100%

Talking in terms of the broader industry, salary and other compensation roughly make up 50% each, of the total compensation. It's interesting to note that PennyMac Financial Services allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:PFSI CEO Compensation May 28th 2021

Over the past three years, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 73% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 224% over three years, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 4 warning signs for PennyMac Financial Services (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.