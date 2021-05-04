We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MPB) CEO Compensation

Shareholders of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 11 May 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$301m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.1m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 42% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$500k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.1m. This suggests that Mid Penn Bancorp remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Rory Ritrievi also holds US$1.0m worth of Mid Penn Bancorp stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$500k US$488k 44% Other US$626k US$302k 56% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$790k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Mid Penn Bancorp more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 42% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 35%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 17% for the shareholders, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 3 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

