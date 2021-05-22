We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LOW) CEO Compensation

Under the guidance of CEO Marvin Ellison, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 28 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$138b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$23m over the year to January 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 99% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.5m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$13m. Hence, we can conclude that Marvin Ellison is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Marvin Ellison holds US$25m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.5m US$1.5m 6% Other US$22m US$10m 94% Total Compensation US$23m US$12m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 14% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 86% is other remuneration. In Lowe's Companies' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Lowe's Companies, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 19% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 27%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Lowe's Companies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Lowe's Companies, Inc. for providing a total return of 110% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Lowe's Companies that investors should look into moving forward.

