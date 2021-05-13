We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LSBK) CEO Compensation

As many shareholders of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 19 May 2021. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$82m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$612k for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 19% above last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$369.5k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$535k. From this we gather that Dan Reininga is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Dan Reininga directly owns US$982k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$369k US$363k 60% Other US$243k US$151k 40% Total Compensation US$612k US$514k 100%

On an industry level, total compensation is equally proportioned between salary and other compensation, that is, they each represent approximately 50% of the total compensation. According to our research, Lake Shore Bancorp has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 17% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.4%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 10% for the shareholders, Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for Lake Shore Bancorp that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

