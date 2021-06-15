We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Kindred Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Compensation

The underwhelming share price performance of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. The AGM coming up on the 22 June 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Kindred Biosciences, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$274m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.9m for the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 7.6% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$650k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$100m to US$400m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.7m. Hence, we can conclude that Richard Chin is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Richard Chin directly owns US$12m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$650k US$620k 17% Other US$3.2m US$3.0m 83% Total Compensation US$3.9m US$3.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. In Kindred Biosciences' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Kindred Biosciences, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqCM:KIN CEO Compensation June 15th 2021

Over the past three years, Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 28% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 21% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Kindred Biosciences, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -39% over three years, Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Kindred Biosciences that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.