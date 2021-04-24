We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Janus Henderson Group plc's (NYSE:JHG) CEO Compensation

Despite Janus Henderson Group plc's (NYSE:JHG) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings growth has not grown to investors' expectations, suggesting that there could be other factors at play driving the share price. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 29 April 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing Janus Henderson Group plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Janus Henderson Group plc has a market capitalization of US$5.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$9.8m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$725k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$7.6m. Hence, we can conclude that Dick Weil is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Dick Weil also holds US$32m worth of Janus Henderson Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$725k US$725k 7% Other US$9.1m US$9.4m 93% Total Compensation US$9.8m US$10m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 12% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 88% of the pie. Janus Henderson Group pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Janus Henderson Group plc's Growth

Over the last three years, Janus Henderson Group plc has shrunk its earnings per share by 40% per year. Its revenue is up 4.8% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Janus Henderson Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Janus Henderson Group plc has generated a total shareholder return of 26% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 3 warning signs for Janus Henderson Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

