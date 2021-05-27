We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase CoStar Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Compensation

CEO Andy Florance has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 02 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Andy Florance Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that CoStar Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$34b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$21m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 10% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$800k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. Hence, we can conclude that Andy Florance is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Andy Florance also holds US$63m worth of CoStar Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$800k US$792k 4% Other US$21m US$19m 96% Total Compensation US$21m US$19m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 23% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 77% of the pie. Interestingly, the company has chosen to go down an unconventional route in that it pays a smaller salary to Andy Florance as compared to non-salary compensation over the one-year period examined. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at CoStar Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, CoStar Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 9.6% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

We think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in EPSis modest but respectable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has CoStar Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 123%, over three years, would leave most CoStar Group, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

CoStar Group primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for CoStar Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Switching gears from CoStar Group, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

