We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Corning Incorporated's (NYSE:GLW) CEO Compensation

CEO Wendell Weeks has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Wendell Weeks Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Corning Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$35b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$19m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 33% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.2m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$10m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Corning Incorporated pays Wendell Weeks north of the industry median. What's more, Wendell Weeks holds US$35m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.5m 6% Other US$18m US$13m 94% Total Compensation US$19m US$14m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 29% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 71% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Corning allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Corning Incorporated's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Corning Incorporated has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 49% per year. Its revenue is down 1.7% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Corning Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Corning Incorporated for providing a total return of 86% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 5 warning signs for Corning that investors should look into moving forward.

