We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Civeo Corporation's (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Compensation

The underwhelming share price performance of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 19 May 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Civeo Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Civeo Corporation has a market capitalization of US$237m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.0m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 32% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$633k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$100m to US$400m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.0m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Civeo Corporation pays Bradley Dodson north of the industry median. What's more, Bradley Dodson holds US$2.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$633k US$681k 21% Other US$2.3m US$3.7m 79% Total Compensation US$3.0m US$4.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 22% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 78% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Civeo and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Civeo Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Civeo Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 22% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 7.4%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Civeo Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Few Civeo Corporation shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -61% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Civeo that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Civeo is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

