We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Capital City Bank Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CCBG) CEO Compensation

CEO Bill Smith has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 27 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Capital City Bank Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$429m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.6m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 35% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$430k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.1m. Hence, we can conclude that Bill Smith is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Bill Smith directly owns US$72m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$430k US$420k 16% Other US$2.2m US$1.5m 84% Total Compensation US$2.6m US$2.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. Capital City Bank Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Capital City Bank Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Capital City Bank Group, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 43% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 31%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 8.8% over three years, Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Capital City Bank Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

